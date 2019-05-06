A-
Last Updated :
May 6 2019 10:45AM
News Highlights
51 Lok Sabha seats go to polls in 5th phase today
Campaigning intensifies for remaining two phases of LS polls
EC declines to advance poll timing due to Ramzan
PM Modi undertaking aerial survey of cyclone-hit districts of Odisha
41 killed in Russian plane crash
International News
Details
May 04, 2019
,
8:47PM
US President says North Korea's Kim Jong Un won’t break promise
@POTUS
US President Donald Trump has voiced confidence that North Korea's Kim Jong Un would not break his promise, after South Korea said Pyongyang had launched several unidentified projectiles into the sea.
In a tweet, Trump said that he believes that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea and will do nothing to interfere or end it.
