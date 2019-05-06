May 04, 2019 , 8:47PM

US President says North Korea's Kim Jong Un won’t break promise

@POTUS

US President Donald Trump has voiced confidence that North Korea's Kim Jong Un would not break his promise, after South Korea said Pyongyang had launched several unidentified projectiles into the sea.

In a tweet, Trump said that he believes that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea and will do nothing to interfere or end it.