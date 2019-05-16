Apr 18, 2019 , 6:18PM

Kim Jong Un to visit Russia, meet Vladimir Putin

File Pic: AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia later this month for his first meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, the Kremlin said, Kim Jong Un will visit Russia following an invitation from Mr Putin.

The announcement comes after North Korea announced it had tested a new tactical weapon with a powerful warhead, as denuclearisation talks with Washington appear to stall.

The Kremlin did not provide details on the exact date or location of the meeting, but Russian, South Korean and Japanese media earlier reported it would be in Russia's Far East.

Russia has relatively warm ties with the reclusive regime and provides some food aid.

The last summit between a Russian and North Korean head of state came in 2011, when Kim's father Kim Jong Il travelled to Siberia to meet Dmitry Medvedev, then Russia's President.