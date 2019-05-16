A- A A+
Campaigning reaches its peak for last phase of LS polls            TMC chief calls EC's decision to cut short campaigning in WB unconstitutional            J&K: Three terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter            SC seeks response from Centre, CBSE on 10% quota for EWS in CTET            Lokpal website launched           

Kim Jong Un to visit Russia, meet Vladimir Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia later this month for his first meeting with President Vladimir Putin. 

In a statement, the Kremlin said, Kim Jong Un will visit Russia following an invitation from Mr Putin. 

The announcement comes after North Korea announced it had tested a new tactical weapon with a powerful warhead, as denuclearisation talks with Washington appear to stall. 

The Kremlin did not provide details on the exact date or location of the meeting, but Russian, South Korean and Japanese media earlier reported it would be in Russia's Far East.

Russia has relatively warm ties with the reclusive regime and provides some food aid.

The last summit between a Russian and North Korean head of state came in 2011, when Kim's father Kim Jong Il travelled to Siberia to meet Dmitry Medvedev, then Russia's President.

