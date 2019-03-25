A-
Last Updated :
Mar 25 2019 9:05AM
News Highlights
Filing of nominations for first phase of LS polls ends this evening
President to leave for Croatia shortly on first leg of his three-nation visit
3 JeM terrorists arrested from outskirts of Srinagar
NITI Aayog's FinTech Conclave to be held in New Delhi today
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs in IPL
Mar 25, 2019
8:12AM
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India, South Korea round-robin match ends in a draw
In Men's Hockey, a second round-robin match between India and South Korea ended in a draw with a score of one goal each, in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup at in the Malaysian city of Ipoh yesterday. The match was suspended temporarily due to inclement weather. In the tournament opener yesterday, five-time winners India defeated Asian Games gold medalist Japan 2-nil to begin their campaign on a positive note. Varun Kumar and Simranjeet Singh were the goal scorers.
India will now play with Malaysia on Tuesday, Canada the next day and Poland on Friday. Top two teams at the end of the round-robin stage will meet each other in the Final on Saturday.
Australia, which clinched the title last year, is not playing in this edition.
